Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $121,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 326,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.59. 5,359,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

