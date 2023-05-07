Comparing Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Akso Health Group and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A Bread Financial 9.66% 19.35% 2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Akso Health Group and Bread Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bread Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43

Volatility and Risk

Bread Financial has a consensus target price of $44.88, suggesting a potential upside of 79.93%. Given Bread Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akso Health Group and Bread Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $6.31 million 1.30 -$16.85 million N/A N/A Bread Financial $4.33 billion 0.29 $223.00 million $9.34 2.67

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Akso Health Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce platform principally in China that collaborates with other domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of products. It also plans to develop a new business as a cancer therapy and radiotherapy oncology service provider with operations in the U.S. The firm plans to open 2 vaccine research centers and 100 radiation oncology centers to be located on the east coast serving cancer patients in need of varying stages of treatment, including specialized radiation therapy centers for radiotherapy, personalized consultation, conventional treatment planning, and other cancer related treatment services. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

