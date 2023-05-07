Comparing Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Illumina and Standard BioTools’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $4.58 billion 6.88 -$4.40 billion ($28.53) -7.00 Standard BioTools $97.95 million 1.31 -$190.10 million ($2.44) -0.66

Standard BioTools has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Illumina. Illumina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina -100.92% 2.26% 1.36% Standard BioTools -194.08% -2,049.96% -25.31%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Illumina and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Illumina and Standard BioTools, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 2 6 8 0 2.38 Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A

Illumina presently has a consensus price target of $253.70, indicating a potential upside of 27.07%. Given Illumina’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Illumina is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Illumina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Illumina has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Illumina beats Standard BioTools on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services, proactive instrument monitoring, and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen D. Quake and Gajus Vincent Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

