Conflux (CFX) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $815.99 million and $98.94 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,789,312,644 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,789,199,732.601711 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.291969 USD and is down -6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $113,046,687.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

