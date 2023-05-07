Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,037,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 139,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Further Reading

