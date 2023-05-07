Cosmos Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.15 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and approximately $51.08 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.00 or 0.00038021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00057465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

