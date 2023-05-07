Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The firm has a market cap of $101.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.52. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

See Also

