CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $122.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

