Crypterium (CRPT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $796,641.27

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $796,641.27 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypterium alerts:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,477,888 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

