Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 10.7 %
Shares of CWK opened at $7.98 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.