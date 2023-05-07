Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of CWK opened at $7.98 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.