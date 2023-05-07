Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $498.00 million-$502.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.69 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.

Datadog Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,548,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,436. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.28.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Datadog by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Datadog by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Datadog by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

