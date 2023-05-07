Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $498-502 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.94 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.28.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.57. 8,548,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 71.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 17.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

