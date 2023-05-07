DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0323 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $741,162.79 and approximately $28.85 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00135820 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00062785 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00035117 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00038225 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,917,128 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

