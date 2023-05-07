Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.25 EPS.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Deluxe stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.41. 307,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,227. The firm has a market cap of $625.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $27.62.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,853,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after buying an additional 91,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Deluxe by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Deluxe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after buying an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Stories

