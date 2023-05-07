Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.25 EPS.

Deluxe Stock Performance

DLX stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 307,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $27.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.90 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

DLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Deluxe by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Deluxe by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Deluxe by 52.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Articles

