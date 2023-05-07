Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after buying an additional 127,109 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $301.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. Bank of America upped their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm's solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

