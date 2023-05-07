Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $366,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,198 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 278,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 98,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 39,926 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.7 %

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

