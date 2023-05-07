Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $413.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.61. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

