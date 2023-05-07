Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

