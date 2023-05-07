Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $168.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.30.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

