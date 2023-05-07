Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,711 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

