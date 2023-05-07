DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,080,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $22,593,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $126.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.