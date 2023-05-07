dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.43 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $32.43 million and approximately $2,148.10 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00290246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018385 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000649 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,463,421 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99835413 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,882.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.