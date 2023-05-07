Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $238,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ANSYS by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,848,000 after buying an additional 107,319 shares during the period. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,188,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $301.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.08.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

