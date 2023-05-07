Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,741 shares of company stock worth $42,392,589. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet Stock Up 5.6 %

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $69.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 210.02% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.