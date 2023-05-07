Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,821 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 125.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock worth $24,436,353 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.