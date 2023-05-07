Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.30. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

