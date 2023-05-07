DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

