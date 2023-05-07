DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $84.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.