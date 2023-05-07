DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.64.

DD opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Allstate Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

