Dynavax Technologies Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DVAX. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.20 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,738.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

