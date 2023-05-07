Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.31.

EMN stock opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

