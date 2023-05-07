Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, reports. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.54 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 8.04%. Ecovyst updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ecovyst stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,270. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $114,329,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 58.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 112.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

