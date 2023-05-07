Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Given New C$0.45 Price Target at Raymond James

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

EGT opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of C$74.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.46.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

