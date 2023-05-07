Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,928,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

LLY opened at $427.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $434.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

