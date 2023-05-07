Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.87

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.87 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 91.60 ($1.14). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.14), with a volume of 487,999 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on ESP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.44) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Empiric Student Property from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 100 ($1.25) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Empiric Student Property Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £552.07 million, a PE ratio of 831.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.36.
Empiric Student Property Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Empiric Student Property
In other news, insider Alice Avis bought 53,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £46,096 ($57,591.20). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Empiric Student Property
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.
Read More
