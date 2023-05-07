Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.87

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.87 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 91.60 ($1.14). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.14), with a volume of 487,999 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.44) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Empiric Student Property from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 100 ($1.25) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £552.07 million, a PE ratio of 831.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

In other news, insider Alice Avis bought 53,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £46,096 ($57,591.20). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

