Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Employers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Employers has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Employers to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.
Employers Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of EIG stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. Employers has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $46.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the second quarter valued at $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Employers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. StockNews.com raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Employers in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
About Employers
Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.
