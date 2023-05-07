Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Employers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Employers has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Employers to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. Employers has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Employers will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the second quarter valued at $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Employers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. StockNews.com raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Employers in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

