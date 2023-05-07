Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.11

Energi (NRG) traded up 52.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $166,529.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00057553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00038263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001010 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,945,089 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.