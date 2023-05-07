Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. Enovis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.13.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 732,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,063,324.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,063,324.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,901.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enovis by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.