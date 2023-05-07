Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. Enovis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.32 EPS.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $57.43. 732,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. Enovis has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Enovis

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.13.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $234,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,340,631.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $234,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,340,631.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $215,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,544 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in Enovis by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enovis by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.