Enzyme Achieves Market Cap of $43.67 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Enzyme has a market cap of $43.67 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.42 or 0.00074202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Enzyme Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

