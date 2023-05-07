Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $31.15-$32.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.20 billion. Equinix also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $740.00. 431,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $779.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total value of $52,603.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,098,738.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4,757.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,161,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,746,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

