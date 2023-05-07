Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.