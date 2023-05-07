Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $77.14 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.21 or 0.00064388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,286.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00288975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00544523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.86 or 0.00402538 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,823,502 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

