Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1,022.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,122 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up about 2.2% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.15% of Eversource Energy worth $56,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after acquiring an additional 871,683 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,901,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,754,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,186 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ES opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.