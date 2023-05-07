Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fastenal worth $19,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.66 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.