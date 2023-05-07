Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.44-$6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.12 billion-$6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY23 guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $297.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.50.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ferrari by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

