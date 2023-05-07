Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107,126 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $68,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $55.75 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

