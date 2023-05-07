Fiera Capital Corp Sells 28,598 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540,772 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28,598 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $181,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity

Adobe Price Performance

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.40. 4,260,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,714. The company has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

