Financial Analysis: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) & Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 27.07% 11.18% 4.56% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 21.99% 8.77% 3.32%

Risk & Volatility

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

63.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $739.03 million 3.72 $173.03 million $1.71 14.30 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 6.77 $21.10 million $1.46 30.44

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.36%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 195.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corporate Office Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

